Estonia's Ott Tänak joint third after shakedown at Rally Croatia

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja at Rally Croatia.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja at Rally Croatia. Source: X/@OfficialWRC
News

The 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) season continues this weekend with Rally Croatia. Estonia's Ott Tänak (Hyundai) and his Belgian teammate Thierry Neuville shared third place after the shakedown. Sebastien Ogier (Toyota), who was racing for the first time this season, was the fastest.

Tänak was unchallenged on his first run, completing the 3.65 kilometer test in 1 minute 57.3 seconds. On the second run, he recorded a time of 1 minute 57.1 seconds, which was his quickest during the shakedown.

"We don't have any room to be too confident at the start of the season. We'll try to be efficient this weekend," said the Estonian. "The main goal is to have a clean finish, however, in Kenya we wanted to do the same. Let's see what the result is.

On his second pass, Thierry Neuville set the same time as Tänak, meaning the two are in joint third. Elfyn Evans of Wales (Toyota) was second quickest in 1 minute 56.4 seconds.

Frenchman Sébastien Ogier (Toyota), was fastest, finishing his second pass in 1 minute 55.7 seconds. " "It is good to be back. Two and a half months [away] is a very long time, but the [pre-event] test last week was useful, and I feel very happy here," said Ogier, who won the last of his eight WRC titles in 2021.

The first stage of WRC Rally Croatia gets underway on Friday, April 19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:15

Electoral committee member: Voter coercion is unacceptable

11:47

Estonia's Ingrid Neel into semi-finals of WTA 500 Stuttgart Open

11:11

ERR in Brussels: Some European countries still feel war has nothing to do with them

10:40

Estonia's Ott Tänak joint third after shakedown at Rally Croatia

10:20

Justice chancellor condemns use of patterns to tell ballots apart

09:58

Kantar Emor ratings: Changes in Tallinn have led to support drop for SDE, Isamaa

09:18

Minister: State should not lie to Ida-Viru County about the oil shale industry

08:42

Expert: Israel's counterattack was restrained

08:24

Renata Lukk, Külli Tammur Eesti 200's picks as Tallinn district elders

07:51

Veiko-Vello Palm: Some firms waiting to 'normalize' doing business with Russia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

18.04

Return to winter weather in Estonia from Thursday

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

18.04

Opposition parties launch no confidence motion against new Tallinn mayor

18.04

QUIZ | How well do you know birds in Estonia?

18.04

State on the lookout for new fifth island ferry

18.04

Parents ask kids to record goings-on at kindergarten using smart watches

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo