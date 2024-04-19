Estonia's Ott Tänak joint third after shakedown at Rally Croatia

The 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) season continues this weekend with Rally Croatia. Estonia's Ott Tänak (Hyundai) and his Belgian teammate Thierry Neuville shared third place after the shakedown. Sebastien Ogier (Toyota), who was racing for the first time this season, was the fastest.

Tänak was unchallenged on his first run, completing the 3.65 kilometer test in 1 minute 57.3 seconds. On the second run, he recorded a time of 1 minute 57.1 seconds, which was his quickest during the shakedown.

"We don't have any room to be too confident at the start of the season. We'll try to be efficient this weekend," said the Estonian. "The main goal is to have a clean finish, however, in Kenya we wanted to do the same. Let's see what the result is.

On his second pass, Thierry Neuville set the same time as Tänak, meaning the two are in joint third. Elfyn Evans of Wales (Toyota) was second quickest in 1 minute 56.4 seconds.

Frenchman Sébastien Ogier (Toyota), was fastest, finishing his second pass in 1 minute 55.7 seconds. " "It is good to be back. Two and a half months [away] is a very long time, but the [pre-event] test last week was useful, and I feel very happy here," said Ogier, who won the last of his eight WRC titles in 2021.

The first stage of WRC Rally Croatia gets underway on Friday, April 19.

