Tänak avoids near miss to end Friday in fourth at Rally Croatia

Estonian rally ace Ott Tänak avoided a near miss at Rally Croatia on Friday to end the day in fourth place.

According to motor sports portal Dirtfish, Tänak got into trouble after running wide at a square left and going up a bank, clipping a kerb in the process.

While the Estonian sustained some damage to the right-rear wheel of his Hyundai, it was not enough to prevent him from carrying on.

"It was a lot softer than I expected," said Tänak of the grassy bank he hit. "I thought the wheel would be gone but we were able to take it diagonally, so it got a bit of extra support "I've been struggling on braking to turn in and now when the tire was getting soft in the end, I got a big washout so I went straight. It was a bit sketchy."

Tänak's Belgian teammate Thierry Neuville was out in front after the end of Friday's racing, 34.5 seconds ahead of the Estonian in fourth.

Rally Croatia continues on Saturday and Sunday.

--

