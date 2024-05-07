Tänak, Sildaru, Ilves take part in Wings for Life World Run

News
Participants in Sunday's Wings for Life World Run, including Ott Tänak, Kelly Sildaru and Kristjan Ilves.
Participants in Sunday's Wings for Life World Run, including Ott Tänak, Kelly Sildaru and Kristjan Ilves. Source: Rasmus Kooskora
News

A mass charity run which took place Sunday attracted several celebrities in Estonia, among the hundreds of ordinary folk who took part.

A total of 265,818 runners took part worldwide in the event, called the Wings for Life World Run, being held for the 11th time.

A total €8.1 million was raised via entry fees and donations for spinal cord research.

WRC star Ott Tänak exchanged four wheels for two legs in taking part in the event for the first time

For Tänak, the cause was particularly poignant, as a close family friend is now wheelchair-bound, due to a spinal cord injury.

Tänak said: "This run touches me quite personally, and the whole movement for people with spinal injuries is really about creating opportunities and solutions for them. I hope that at some point, a solution will be found."

As for his performance on the day, Tänak put in a respectable 14.6 kilometers, adding that he is "actually not much of a runner, to be honest, but I must say that I really enjoyed today and running with sporty people."

Ironically it was being caught up with by a car which brought Tänak's, and everyone else's, race to an end.

The Wings of Life World Run event is unique in not only taking place simultaneously worldwide, but 30 minutes after the start, a "chaser vehicle" heads off in pursuit of the runners, starting off very, very slowly and building up its pace.

When the car catches up with a runner who is still going, that competitor's race is declared over, with the distance they had managed up to that point being logged.

The event is only over once the very last runner has been caught by the chaser.

Tänak was one of 579 people who ran in Estonia alone, around 300 of them on Stroomi rand beach, in North Tallinn.

Other well-known faces included freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru, and nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves.

Sildaru got to 20.6 kilometers before she was caught; Ilves made it the furthest, perhaps unsurprisingly given his chosen sport, to 27.93 kilometers.

Worldwide, the longest distance was covered by Japanese runner Tomoya Watanabe, who got to about 100 meters past the 70-kilometer mark before he, too, was intercepted, bringing the entire event to its close.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:37

Kristi Raik to run for head of Finnish Institute of Foreign Affairs

15:00

Tänak, Sildaru, Ilves take part in Wings for Life World Run

14:25

Head of Õpilasmalev: We will find every young person a suitable task and fun group

13:39

Only a fraction of Estonian streams and rivers untouched by human activity

12:55

Millennials might prefer to live abroad due to Eastern European mentality in Estonia

12:36

Riigikogu passes changes to e-voting regulation

12:04

Raul Rebane: Peace with a dictator today is war tomorrow

11:27

Viljandi vocational school says state's funding model cause of problems

10:48

Propastop looks at the state of Belarusia's military in 2024

10:07

ERR's channels start European election broadcasts

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.05

GPS jamming hard to combat

06.05

Estonian parliament slams Moscow Orthodox church backing Russian aggression

05.05

Russia blames and threatens Baltics

05.05

Bolt founder and CEO: Tallinn could fit 20,000 Bolt rental cars

06.05

Tram route changes in Tallinn come into effect

06.05

New working and rest time rules rob schedules of flexibility

06.05

Gallery: New Team Estonia clothing range unveiled for Paris Olympics

06.05

Wolt, Bolt delivery fees to couriers vary by order

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo