FC Flora win Tallinn derby, hand Levadia first loss of the season

Tallinn derby featuring Talinna FC Flora and FC Levadia, Sunday, May 5, 2024.
Meistrliiga side Tallinna FC Flora triumphed in Sunday's 100th Tallinn derby, beating league leaders FC Flora 1-0.

The result was the first defeat of the 2024 season for Levadia, who had otherwise got off to a strong start.

The Tallinn derby dates back to 1999, and in the 99 matches played since then, Levadia is ahead with 40 wins, compared with Flora's 29. A further 30 clashes had ended in draws.

The two teams between them have won 25 league championships and last faced each other early last month in the domestic trophy, the Tipner trophy, which Levadia scored late on in to win 2:1.

"This is a big date and a cool confrontation, so we definitely want to be the ones to take the three points in this hundredth derby," Levadia captain Rasmus Peetson told ERR ahead of the match.

Both Flora and Levadia came into Sunday's game off the back of away wins, against Tallinna Kalev and Paide Linnameeskond, respectively.

Levadia has had a good start to the season under Spanish manager Curro Torres, whose playing career included a stint at Valencia.

The teams has won one nine out of their first 10 encounters and drawing the remainder, putting them 12 points ahead of Flora, while a win would have put them 11 points clear of second placed Meistriliiga team Nõmme Kalju.

Flora had won a more modest four prior to Sunday, drawn four more and lost two, and the team was in fourth place going into the clash.

The sole goal in the game took place 19th minute when Flora striker Mark Anders Lepik maneuvered past Levadia's defense. While Malian defender Bourama Fomba attempted a clearance, Lepik managed to intercept this and threaded the ball through to midfielder Danil Kuraksin, who duly drove the ball into Levadia's net, off the left foot.

Peetson said post-match: "One game doesn't determine all so far as we're concerned."

"We still played well, as we should do, but you can't always come out on top. There's nothing you can do about that. Even as you mentioned it was our first loss of the season, I hadn't even clocked that, I don't think about things like that. Our job is to play well, and that is what matters," Peetson went on.

One thing both teams may want to put behind them is the minor scuffle which broke out just after the full-time whistle.

Flora's goalkeeper, Kristen Lapa, began celebrating the victory in front of the opposing fans, prompting Levadia players approaching the 'keeper for "explanations," with the outcome being several yellow cards from referee Karl Koppel.

Despite the loss, Levadia remain top of the Meistriliiga with 28 points, leading Nõmme Kalju, now in second place, by eight points.

In fact, the two teams face each other in a six-pointer next Sunday.

Paide Linnameeskond is currently in third place with 19 points, matched by Flora, who are fourth on goal difference.

FC Kuressaare follows in fifth place with 11 points, Tartu JK Tammeka is sixth also with 11 points.

FC Nõmme United (5 points) are currently bottom of the 10-team table.

Due to climate considerations, the Meistriliiga season runs from spring to autumn, with winter being the off-season.

--

Editor: Aet Suvari, Andrew Whyte

