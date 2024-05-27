FCI Levadia Tallinn come back from two down in final to win Tipner Trophy

FCI Levadia Tallinn defeated Paide Linnameeskond in the final of the Evald Tipner Trophy – Estonia's top men's domestic cup –on Saturday. Levadia found themselves 2-0 down a half-time, but turned things around after the break to claim a 4-2 victory.

Paide Linnameeskond probably could not have asked for a better start to this year's Evald Tipner Trophy final. After just 12 minutes, Robi Saarma had given them a 1-0 lead. However, in a first half where Paide always looked a threat on the break, Saarma would later miss two golden opportunities to put this game out of sight. After first failing to convert from inside the Levadia penalty area, the 23-year-old Estonian international then fired a 29th minute penalty wide of Oliver Ani's goal.

Nevertheless, Paide kept pressing and Ghanaian forward Thomas Agyepong doubled their advantage ten minutes before the break.

However, by now, everyone knows 2-0 is the most dangerous score in football and it always felt that Levadia would come out fighting in the second half.

And so it proved to be. Mihkel Ainsalu pulled one back for the league leaders in the 48th minute before a bizarre own goal from Paide's Ghanaian defender Abdul Yusif levelled the scores seven minutes later.

With Paide on the ropes, it seemed like only a matter of time before Levadia would get a third. It eventually came in the 73rd minute from 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder João Pedro. Any remaining hopes Paide fans had of winning back the trophy they last lifted in 2022, were dashed eight minutes from normal time when Danish defender Michael Schjonning-Larsen made it 4-2.

There was still time for a late scuffle on thee touch line, with the referee first brandishing a red card for onw of the offenders before changing his mind after consulting with VAR. But there was no doubt about the result.

This year's Evald Tipner Trophy belongs to Levadia.

--

