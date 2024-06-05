Not clear if Karl Hein will stay with Arsenal for next season

The English Premier League (EPL) off-season speculation includes the future of Arsenal and Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein.

Hein, 22, joined Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from FC Nõmme United, and his contract is due to expire on June 30.

Arsenal has published on its official website a list of players who are or may be departing the club this summer, including three whose contracts expire at the end of this month, but who would, the club says, hopefully renew.

This includes Hein.

"Discussions are ongoing and once matters are finalized between all parties, we will communicate in due course," Arsenal FC stated.

"Any further developments regarding players extending their contracts, as well as joining/re-joining, or leaving us, will be officially communicated when confirmed," the club went on.

In addition to Hein, winger Amario Cozier-Duberry and right-back Reuell Walters are in the same category.

Hein's sole official Arsenal first team appearance to date came in autumn 2022, in a 3:1 home loss in the League Cup against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal finished second in the 2023-2024 EPL season behind Manchester City in a race which went all the way to the final day.

