Not clear if Karl Hein will stay with Arsenal for next season

News
Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

The English Premier League (EPL) off-season speculation includes the future of Arsenal and Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein.

Hein, 22, joined Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from FC Nõmme United, and his contract is due to expire on June 30.

Arsenal has published on its official website a list of players who are or may be departing the club this summer, including three whose contracts expire at the end of this month, but who would, the club says, hopefully renew.

This includes Hein.

"Discussions are ongoing and once matters are finalized between all parties, we will communicate in due course," Arsenal FC stated.

"Any further developments regarding players extending their contracts, as well as joining/re-joining, or leaving us, will be officially communicated when confirmed," the club went on.

In addition to Hein, winger Amario Cozier-Duberry and right-back Reuell Walters are in the same category.

Hein's sole official Arsenal first team appearance to date came in autumn 2022, in a 3:1 home loss in the League Cup against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Arsenal finished second in the 2023-2024 EPL season behind Manchester City in a race which went all the way to the final day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:37

Oil tank on fire in North Tallinn

13:23

Lawyer: People should not live in fear of state monitoring bank accounts

12:57

Finance ministry: MTA can monitor corporate bank accounts only

12:22

Tartu Song Festival general tickets sell out

12:22

Expert: European Parliament election results hinge greatly on turnout

11:49

Statistics: April industrial production down 4.7 percent on year

11:31

Government approves negative supplementary draft budget for 2024

11:15

Poll: Support for EKRE on decline for fifth consecutive week

10:41

Pärnu downpour leads to flooded streets and trapped vehicles

10:07

€100 million pledged Estonian annual aid to Ukraine raises state budget questions

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.06

Tallinn to build a 14-kilometer linear park

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 140

04.06

Estonia's average life expectancy breaks new record

04.06

Several important Tallinn streets closed this summer due to repair work

04.06

Ministry wants to amend law to make employment contracts more flexible

04.06

Heavy rain brings central Pärnu traffic almost to a standstill

04.06

Estonia to spend €1.5 billion on ammunition over next four years

25.05

Science fiction debate: Why have we stopped imagining futures?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo