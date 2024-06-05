Tartu Smart Bike scheme celebrates 5th birthday with charity cycle ride

News
Smart Bike Share bikes in Tartu
Smart Bike Share bikes in Tartu Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Tartu was the first Estonian city to host a citywide Smart Bike Share scheme, and to mark its fifth anniversary a charity ride will be held to support children with disabilities.

The joint ride begins on Saturday, June 9, at 11 a.m. beside Lodjakoja and will go all the way up to A. Le Coq Sport Sports Hall. Symbolically, the bike ride is five kilometers and is traveled through at a leisurely pace. Every bicycle is accepted, even your own.

Everyone participating in the charity ride has been asked to make a small donation to the SA Lapsepuue bank account or call the charity number 900 6425 to donate €5.

Sihtasutus Lapsepuue bank accounts:  
SEB Pank EE031010220201939229  
LHV Pank EE427700771004752311 

In the explanation simply write "Tartu". For additional information on donations: https://lapsepuue.ee/toetamisvoimalused 

"We are convinced that the donation joy is the greatest joy, which is why we have asked everyone to join on this 5th birthday of the Smart Bike Share to support those who cannot move on their own," said Tartu Inner City Bus Transport Manager Roman Meeksa.

All donated money will be used to help the children in need participate in an equine therapy camp at the Arma Riding Farm in Rutja beach village from June 24-28.

The price for the therapy camp amounts to around €8,000. Six kids from ages 5-7 will join, some of whom are starting school this year.

"It is for this reason that the camp and regular therapy is significantly important for them. One of the campers is from Tartu and thanks to therapy, they will have the potential to start moving on their own independently," said the creator of Child Mobility Disabilities Foundation Children Sirli Jassov. 

Equine therapy is a therapeutic tool for disabled children because the movement of a horse makes the rider feel as though they are walking. The horse's movement patterns are rhythmical and repetitive, which works great for both sides of the patient's muscle movements and eases tension in the body.

The charity birthday ride is supported by A. Le Coq.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:37

Oil tank on fire in North Tallinn

13:23

Lawyer: People should not live in fear of state monitoring bank accounts

12:57

Finance ministry: MTA can monitor corporate bank accounts only

12:22

Tartu Song Festival general tickets sell out

12:22

Expert: European Parliament election results hinge greatly on turnout

11:49

Statistics: April industrial production down 4.7 percent on year

11:31

Government approves negative supplementary draft budget for 2024

11:15

Poll: Support for EKRE on decline for fifth consecutive week

10:41

Pärnu downpour leads to flooded streets and trapped vehicles

10:07

€100 million pledged Estonian annual aid to Ukraine raises state budget questions

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.06

Tallinn to build a 14-kilometer linear park

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 140

04.06

Estonia's average life expectancy breaks new record

04.06

Several important Tallinn streets closed this summer due to repair work

04.06

Ministry wants to amend law to make employment contracts more flexible

04.06

Heavy rain brings central Pärnu traffic almost to a standstill

04.06

Estonia to spend €1.5 billion on ammunition over next four years

25.05

Science fiction debate: Why have we stopped imagining futures?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo