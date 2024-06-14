Tallinn hoping to introduce bike-sharing scheme next spring

Tallinn's new municipality plans to set up a cycle-sharing system in the city. Unlike in Tartu, where a bike-sharing scheme has already been in operation for a number of years, Tallinn wants to work more with private sector organizations, which have previous experience of introducing such services in other European cities.

According to the current Tallinn City government's coalition agreement the launch of a new bike-sharing scheme in the city is a key target. The main question now, according to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), is to what extent the public sector should get involved.

"The main question, which we also have to analyze within the city administration, is that nowadays, it is the private sector which largely provides (these schemes). There are a number of providers who offer not only bicycles but also electric scooters, which are a very clear alternative to other means of transport. The question now is to what extent and where the public sector ought to get involved. Should it then compete directly with private companies? In my opinion that is not reasonable," Järvan told ERR.

According to Järvan, Tallinn could establish a bike-sharing scheme, especially in the suburbs, where it does not pay for private sector organizations to do so. Public transport is also less frequent there.

According to Järvan, there is no certainty that Tartu will follow suit.

"I've been in contact with various operators here who have provided this service in other European countries. This kind of Tartu-style bike-sharing was the model used in 2010. After that, we had apps, ride-sharing, and as we can see on the streets of Tallinn, the private sector took over significantly and actually, has provided the same services more efficiently and to a higher quality," Järvan said.

"The question now is whether this slightly old-school model for municipal bikes and their management is justified today."

Tallinn City Government will start discussing its budget for 2025 at the beginning of the fall. Only after that will it become clear when and how a bike-sharing scheme will be implemented in the Estonian capital. Järvan hopes that it could be introduced as early as next spring.

--

