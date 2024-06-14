Tallinn hoping to introduce bike-sharing scheme next spring

News
Smart Bike Share bikes in Tartu
Smart Bike Share bikes in Tartu Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Tallinn's new municipality plans to set up a cycle-sharing system in the city. Unlike in Tartu, where a bike-sharing scheme has already been in operation for a number of years, Tallinn wants to work more with private sector organizations, which have previous experience of introducing such services in other European cities.

According to the current Tallinn City government's coalition agreement the launch of a new bike-sharing scheme in the city is a key target. The main question now, according to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), is to what extent the public sector should get involved.

"The main question, which we also have to analyze within the city administration, is that nowadays, it is the private sector which largely provides (these schemes). There are a number of providers who offer not only bicycles but also electric scooters, which are a very clear alternative to other means of transport. The question now is to what extent and where the public sector ought to get involved. Should it then compete directly with private companies? In my opinion that is not reasonable," Järvan told ERR.

According to Järvan, Tallinn could establish a bike-sharing scheme, especially in the suburbs, where it does not pay for private sector organizations to do so. Public transport is also less frequent there.

According to Järvan, there is no certainty that Tartu will follow suit.

"I've been in contact with various operators here who have provided this service in other European countries. This kind of Tartu-style bike-sharing was the model used in 2010. After that, we had apps, ride-sharing, and as we can see on the streets of Tallinn, the private sector took over significantly and actually, has provided the same services more efficiently and to a higher quality," Järvan said.

"The question now is whether this slightly old-school model for municipal bikes and their management is justified today."

Tallinn City Government will start discussing its budget for 2025 at the beginning of the fall. Only after that will it become clear when and how a bike-sharing scheme will be implemented in the Estonian capital. Järvan hopes that it could be introduced as early as next spring.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Estonia commemorates 83rd anniversary of June 1941 deportations

17:16

Sven Pertens: Finishing Rail Baltica to bring Estonia a billion in taxes

16:43

Reform Party MP proposes defense minister's resignation

16:41

Minister: If we raise defense spending, we must discuss tax changes

15:55

Riigikogu's number of non-affiliated MPs rises to 17 after EKRE split

15:25

Alar Laneman quits EKRE, Leo Kunnas the party's Riigikogu group

14:55

EDF needs €1.6 billion to destroy enemy behind Estonian border

14:20

EDF colonel: Russia stepping up offensive pressure in Ukraine

13:45

Tallinn hoping to introduce bike-sharing scheme next spring

13:12

Stoicescu: Salm failed to adequately justify €1.6 billion defense sum request

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.06

New tick-borne disease reaches Estonia

13.06

Estonian population to shrink to 1.2 million by 2085

09:21

Estonian government confirms EU top posts stance

13.06

Defense minister: We cannot tear the country apart with new taxes

13.06

New alcohol limit introduced for cyclists, light vehicle drivers

12.06

Estonian coding school expands to Finland

07:49

Spain sending air defense systems to Estonia

14:55

EDF needs €1.6 billion to destroy enemy behind Estonian border

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo