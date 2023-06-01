Tartu bike share service set to return on Friday

Tartu's urban smart bike sharing service, which was temporarily suspended last week, is set to restart at 5 a.m. on Friday, June 2.

Tartu Smart Bike Share has been out of action since May 26, due to Canadian company Berwegen Technologies Inc., which owns the software used to run it, being on the verge of bankruptcy.

The municipality now says that the service will be up and running again on Friday thanks to an agreement struck between Bewegen and Wegoshare Lda, regarding the rights to the bikeshare management system. Wegoshare provides technical support and development services for Tartu Smart Bike Share.

Tarty Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform) confirmed, that no changes will be made to the bike sharing service ahead of the re-launch. The compensation offered to users due to the service's temporary suspension will also remain in place.

"However, we will continue to work on a new solution to make the service even more user-friendly in the future," he added.

Tartu Smart Bike Share has nearly 6,000 active users.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!