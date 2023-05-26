Tartu hoping to get bike share service back up and running in two weeks

News
A woman riding a smart bike in Tartu.
A woman riding a smart bike in Tartu. Source: Ove Maidla
News

Tartu's urban smart bike service has been temporarily suspended as the Canadian company, which owns the software used to run the bike-sharing system, is on the verge of bankruptcy. The City of Tartu hopes to resume the service in two weeks.

Tartu Smart Bike Share has nearly 6,000 active users. However, this Wednesday, minutes before the end of the working day, the city administration announced that the bikes could no longer be used.

"As our system supplier has been facing payment difficulties, we have now reached the point where there is no technical support for the service. So, (parts of) the system began to crash like a set of dominoes," explained Roman Meeksa, head of Tartu city transport.

Due to the system failure, the city is also unable to identify the exact location of all its smart bikes. However, it is still possible for users to return them to docking stations.

"Our plan for today is to gather all the bikes from the city, just to get a clear overview and also to do some maintenance," said Meeksa.

In addition to the software, cash-strapped Canadian company Bewegen had also been responsible for providing the bike share system's hardware. Currently there are around two seasons' worth of spare parts left in Tartu. What will happen after those supplies run out however, remains uncertain.

"Fortunately, we know that Bewegen was not the manufacturer of the bikes, so there is another company that can produce them and can also supply the related spare parts. If we manage to reach an agreement there as well, then the hardware supplies can continue," said Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform).

However, when it comes to the software developed by Bewegen used to ensure the city's network of 800 smart bikes and 100 docking stations keeps running smoothly, no immediate replacement is currently available.

Tartu City Government did say that a suitable solution has been identified, which will cost an additional €100,000 a year for the city going forward.

"As we currently have a valid contract with Bewegen, we need to settle the termination of that contract legally first, then we can talk about alternatives," said Tamm.

Meeksa said, that that the bike-sharing system in Tartu will definitely continue once the issue has been resolved.

The city is also working on ways to compensate users for money spent on the interrupted service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch again:

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:00

Tartu hoping to get bike share service back up and running in two weeks

13:39

Swedbank exec explains difference in interest rates in Estonia and Sweden

13:31

Hannes Hanso presents credentials as new Estonian ambassador to Vietnam

13:00

Estonian health minister: We need to raise more tax funds for healthcare

12:21

Decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Estonia comes to a halt

12:12

Manuela Pihlap: Tallinn building instead of offering a future of potholes

11:33

Watch Live: Press conference with Olaf Scholz, Baltic prime ministers

11:05

Telia bans use of TikTok on company devices

11:01

Pärtel-Peeter Pere: Tallinn is like a popup city

10:22

Complaints on Hiiumaa after animal carcasses left to rot in the open

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

25.05

First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

24.05

Work to extinguish fire at Tallinn waste treatment center continues

24.05

Estonian police record over 1,300 cases of banned symbol use

25.05

Politico: Denmark's PM may become next NATO leader

25.05

Ryanair decides against challenging Estonian competition watchdog's call

25.05

Same-sex marriage amendments debated on 'Esimene stuudio'

25.05

Tanks and IFVs to only require B-category license in Estonia

19.05

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: