Tartu Smart Bike Share system relaunches

Tartu City Transport began adding electric bicycles to the Smart Bike Share system last weekend and the full network will return to the streets in the coming weeks.

The summer season will see almost 600 electric bicycles out on the streets.

The Tartu Smart Bike Share system has a total of 101 bicycle stations across the city and nearby municipalities, and a bicycle station will also soon be added to the Lohkva Sports Centre.

More information about the Smart Bike Share system can be found at: www.ratas.tartu.ee.

