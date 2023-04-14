Tartu Smart Bike Share system relaunches

News
Cyclists using smart bikes in Tartu.
Cyclists using smart bikes in Tartu. Source: Mana Kaasik
News

Tartu City Transport began adding electric bicycles to the Smart Bike Share system last weekend and the full network will return to the streets in the coming weeks.

The summer season will see almost 600 electric bicycles out on the streets.

The Tartu Smart Bike Share system has a total of 101 bicycle stations across the city and nearby municipalities, and a bicycle station will also soon be added to the Lohkva Sports Centre.

More information about the Smart Bike Share system can be found at: www.ratas.tartu.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:36

Tartu Smart Bike Share system relaunches

19:33

Police want clear drink-driving limit for scooters, bicycles

18:23

Eesti Gaas signs agreement to buy Latvian gas network

18:00

Tartu Student Days Spring Festival starts Monday with pancake breakfast

17:58

New government bans burning wood chips at Auvere power plant

17:49

Center Party to discuss future plans on Saturday

17:30

More than 70 US Marines arrive in Estonia

16:50

Olkiluoto nuclear plant addition will impact Estonia's electricity prices

16:37

Graffiti quoting Russian pro-war blogger appears at former Narva tank site Updated

16:10

Grosberg: Battles in Ukraine could pick up in the next few weeks

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12.04

Cars, trucks and buses to be covered by vehicle tax

16:37

Graffiti quoting Russian pro-war blogger appears at former Narva tank site Updated

12.04

Rail Baltic Estonia signs its biggest ever construction contract

13.04

More Ukrainians arriving in Estonia than leaving

13.04

PPA: Estonia's border is stable but Belarus' 'migration attack' is not over

14:38

Ott Tänak pays tribute after death of former teammate Craig Breen Updated

13.04

Russia reports one of its jets escorted German patrol plane over Baltic

08:00

New government plans to privatize non-strategic state-owned companies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: