X!

Police: Quick resale makes stolen bikes hard to recover

News
Bikes locked up along Tartu's riverfront promenade.
Bikes locked up along Tartu's riverfront promenade. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Police say most stolen bicycles in Estonia are quickly resold, often online or through pawn shops, making them difficult to trace and leaving little chance of recovery.

More than 1,000 bicycle and micromobility device thefts were reported in both 2023 and 2024, according to Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) figures.

Taivo Rosi, an investigator with the Tartu Police Department, said recovering a stolen bike is possible but rare.

"Most stolen bikes disappear and are never recovered," Rosi said. "But we've also seen clear success stories, and from time to time we do catch the thieves and recover stolen bikes."

He said the main challenge is how quickly stolen property is moved on.

"The bike is usually resold quite quickly, and then police may no longer be able to trace it," the police official admitted.

Such bikes are typically sold through pawn shops or online marketplaces, he added, though pawn shops generally try first to determine whether a bicycle may be stolen and have no interest in stolen goods.

If an item brought to a pawn shop is determined to be stolen, police will seize it as evidence, costing the shop money.

Even so, pawn chain Luutar CEO Ljubov-Luule Emmar said employees are not required to independently verify every item's origin.

"If a client has [an item's] paperwork along, it increases the pawn value," she said. "But there's no point asking where the item came from because people often won't tell the truth anyway."

Pawn shops work with police

Emmar said items later determined to be stolen are handed over to police, confirming that such cases do occur.

She added that pawn shops can also refuse transactions altogether if an item appears suspicious, especially if they have received prior warnings from police or customers.

"We'll seize it at the time the contract is being signed," Emmar said.

Authorities say how bike theft cases are handled depends on the value of the stolen bike. If it exceeds €200, police will launch a criminal investigation; lower-value cases may result in fines or detention.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Gallery: Government unveils new Estonian drone roadmap

16:29

Police: Quick resale makes stolen bikes hard to recover

15:35

Estonia's Social Democrats push to criminalize deepfake explicit images

14:40

Banks taking on scammers with new Smart-ID+ upgrade

13:37

Head of maritime school: Children need to respect the sea, not fear it

12:34

Estonia makes prestigious SSL Gold Cup sailing finals in Rio de Janeiro

11:36

Estonian experts warn of risks as US eyes military drawdown in Europe

10:41

Martin Mölder: The possible cost of an easy political victory

09:39

Summer event rained out? Ticket holders have refund options

08:41

Nearly 500 abandoned fishing nets pulled from Estonian side of Lake Peipus

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.06

Estonia, Ukraine stop short of signing drone deal after Zelenskyy visit

12.06

Tallinn erects modular bomb shelter in the heart of the city Updated

12.06

Estonians marry less and divorce more often

11.06

Tallinn moves Ukrainian flag at Freedom Square onto scaffolding

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

12.06

Government on crash course: Eesti 200 refuses to give up means-tested benefits

12.06

Possible tornado reported Thursday as severe storms swept Southern Estonia

12.06

Raimond Kaljulaid: Interests of large European countries might not align with Estonia's

11.06

Remote bog island in Southern Estonia blanketed in blooming irises

12.06

18 cattle die in Pärnu County BRSV outbreak

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo