Police report sharp rise in thefts

This year more than 6,300 thefts have been registered in Estonia, and their number has risen by 12 percent compared with previous years. Most of the offences are petty thefts, which the police say are often the result of people's own carelessness.

The biggest increase is seen in shoplifting, but almost all types of petty theft have become more frequent, said Anders Alland, head of the proceedings division at the Ida‑Harju Police Station.

Petty thefts include shoplifting, pickpocketing, simple thefts committed in public places, and thefts of items left without supervision.

Alland says the rise in thefts is primarily due to people's carelessness. Bicycles are often left unlocked or bags left unattended in public places. "If there is an opportunity, the thief will commit the theft," he said.

Thieves prefer items that can be quickly turned into cash, such as phones, laptops or bicycles. Such thefts are mostly committed by people who suffer from some addiction and need money quickly to buy alcohol or drugs.

Estonian police car. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Most pickpocketing and bicycle thefts occur in central Tallinn. Pickpocketing victims are often tourists, but they frequently do not report the incidents to the police. Information about these thefts reaches the police, for example, when officers are on foot patrol in the city. Then tourists have approached the police and complained that some of their belongings may have been stolen.

Bicycle and pickpocket thieves are mostly over 30 years old, while people of various ages steal from shops. Recently, however, the police have noticed an increasing number of minors stealing in shopping centres.

Stolen items are rarely returned to their owners because they are quickly resold. If the thief is convicted, they must compensate the damage caused.

The police advise people to protect their property more carefully. In addition to unlocked bicycles, home, office or car doors are often left open. Alland says thieves often try door handles, and if a door is unlocked, the opportunity is used immediately.

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