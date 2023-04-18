Spring student festival gets underway in Tartu

News
The traditional pancake breakfast at Tartu Student Days Spring Festival.
The traditional pancake breakfast at Tartu Student Days Spring Festival. Source: Merilyn Sepp
News

On Monday morning, Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) was filled with the smell of pancakes as hungry students gathered for the traditional pancake breakfast, which marks the start of this year's Spring Student Days Festival.

Madis, who this year was serving pancakes at the annual event for the fourth time, is well accustomed to the long queues and demanding students.

"I can't put down my bowl for even a moment because people are in line and I can't keep them waiting. I know how hungry students are in the mornings," he said.

Helena Udso, Tartu Student Days' program manager, said, that efforts have been made to ensure the pancake breakfast is also kind to the environment. Since 2019, students have been asked to bring their own cutlery and dishes in order to get some free food.

"At this pancake breakfast in particular, you can see that a lot of people have brought their own dishes. They don't ask us (for dishes) so much and nobody comes with disposable ones anymore. It's definitely a big improvement," Udso said.

Pancakes were available at the breakfast of course, but there were also other options, including tartar, pastries, smoothies and porridge.

The pancake breakfast was held slightly in advance of the main festival, which really gets going on Saturday night when a traditional student party takes place. After that, there will be a variety of events held every day from April 22 to 30, some of which are already proving particularly popular.

According to Udso, the most popular event is the memory game. "It's so traditional and it's been done for decades. Then it's the pub crawl and the water based events have certainly become especially popular recently. Plus, the parties," said Udso.

This year's Tartu Student Days Spring Festival starts for real on April 22, with the Students' Night song Festival. After meeting at 8 p.m. in Town Hall Square, a parade of students will then head towards Tartu's Lume Park for an evening of singing and live music.

The Tartu Student Days Spring Festival ends on April 30 with a Walpurgis Night celebration featuring live music from folk metal band Metsatöll and a firework show on Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee.

More information about Tartu Student Days' Spring Festival including the full program in English and details about how to sign up for events is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:45

Estonian written language sparked controversy even 400 year ago

12:15

Recreational drug use on the increase in Estonia

11:46

Kallas: Forestry development plan to be passed as is

11:42

Riigikogu standing committees manned

11:00

Spring student festival gets underway in Tartu

10:23

Kalvi Kõva elected Võru mayor

09:48

Jõhvi Coding School to expand to Võru

09:16

State planning to borrow €1.3 billion in 2023

08:46

NGO supervisory board chair: Org unaware of for-profit Ukraine activities

08:09

Climate minister: Open and honest debate must accompany proposed green law

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

17.04

Gallery: Estonia's new government takes office Updated

17.04

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

17.04

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

15.04

NGO Slava Ukraini transfers €1.5 million to firm with suspicious background

17.04

UK, German jets intercept Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: