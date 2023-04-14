Tartu Student Days Spring Festival starts Monday with pancake breakfast

Traditional pancake breakfast during Tartu Student Days in 2020
Traditional pancake breakfast during Tartu Student Days in 2020 Source: Hanna Rattasepp
On Monday April 17, this year's Tartu Student Days Spring Festival gets underway with a traditional pancake breakfast in Town Hall Square (Raeokoja Plats).

This year's event, which runs from April 22-30, is set to include over 70 sports, entertainment and cultural events.

On April 17, a traditional pancake breakfast will take place at Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats). Tartu's student organizations will offer pancakes, coffee, porridge and much more besides. The event starts at 8 a.m. and finishes at midday and is free of charge for everyone who comes along.

As per tradition, the rectors of Tartu's higher educational institutions will also be getting stuck in and serving coffee. This year, the event features guests from Ukrainian House (Ukrainian Maja), who will be providing a menu of savory Ukrainian pancakes.

The festival starts for real on April 22, with the Students' Night song Festival. After meeting at 8 p.m. in Town Hall Square, a parade of students will then head towards Tartu's Lume Park for an evening of singing and live music.

More information about Tartu Student Days' Spring Festival including the full program in English is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

