Annual Tartu Student Days festival gets underway with pancake breakfast

Traditional pancake breakfast during Tartu Student Days in 2020
Traditional pancake breakfast during Tartu Student Days in 2020 Source: Hanna Rattasepp
Tartu's annual Student Days festival kicked off on Monday, with hundreds of students turning up to enjoy a traditional pancake breakfast in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats). According to a report by ETV show 'Aktuaalne Kaamera,' this year's event was particularly well-attended.

The serving of free pancakes marks the opening of a week-long series of 'Student Days' events in Tartu, which this year includes sports competitions, hikes, a quiz, and of course, plenty of partying.

According to Madis, one of the organizers of Tartu Student Days, the pancakes had proved extremely popular. "There are still queues tens of meters (long). There are hundreds of people waiting for pancakes," he told ERR.

International students Lakshmi and Naghma said, that probably the most interesting events during the week for them would be the beer yoga and the dance marathon. When asked if they would find time to study during the week, they said, "We'll manage."

This year's Tartu Student Days take place from Monday, September 26 until Sunday, October 2. More information, including the full program of events can be found here.

Editor: Michael Cole

