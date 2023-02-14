Tartu Ski Marathon to go ahead along full original route

The 2022 Tartu Ski Marathon.
The 2022 Tartu Ski Marathon. Source: Adam Illingworth
On Tuesday morning the formal decision was mad to confirm, that the main races of the 49th Tartu Ski Marathon (63 and 31 kilometers respectively) will go ahead as planned along the full original route, stretching from Otepää to Elva. The marathon takes place this Sunday, February 19.

The final decision was taken at a meeting on Tuesday morning, with the organizers keen to wait for the most up-to-date weather forecast before giving the green light.

"The forecast showed that, today will be the last really warm day and so the situation on the track will not get any worse (for skiing – ed.). A total of around 10-15 centimeters of snow is expected over the weekend, which will hopefully make the worst parts of the track better," said chief organizer Indrek Kelk.

The area, which had been causing most concern for the organizers was the final section of the track, between Hellenurme and Elva, where the layer of snow is at its thinnest.

"As of today, 3,250 people are registered to start the marathon, but we are expecting more (to sign up) over the next 24 hours. I'm sure many were waiting for this decision," added Kelk.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

