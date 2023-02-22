25th Tallinn Ski Marathon to take place on Saturday

News
Tallinn Ski Marathon.
Tallinn Ski Marathon. Source: Estoloppet
News

This Saturday, the 25th Tallinn Ski Marathon is set to take place in Kõrvemaa. The Tallinn Marathon is the fourth stage of this year's "Estoloppet" series, which also includes other ski marathons in Tartu, Viru, Alutaguse, Haanja and Tamsalu-Neeruti. On the day, there will be marathons of 38km and 19km as well as races for children.

"Fortunately, we have no problems when it comes to snow," said Raivar Vaher, Tallinn Ski Marathon's chief organizer.

 "The current sub-zero temperatures are also pleasing our course maintenance crew, so we are really looking forward to welcoming all ski fans to the 25th Tallinn Marathon this Saturday," he said.

All events at this year's Tallinn Ski Marathon will start and finish at the Kõrvemaa Hiking and Ski Resort in Põhja-Kõrvemaa.

The Estoloppet series is currently led by Andres Juursalu with 2,987 points, followed by Kalev Ermits on 2,978 and Hans Teearu with 2,964. In the women's event, Merilin Jürisaar leads the way with 2,943 points, while Eva-Maria Saar is second on 2,695 points. Sille Rell is third with 2,667.

Merilin Jürisaar, said, that she feels positive ahead of Saturday's marathon. "It's always nice to hold on to the lead, but you never know what race day might bring. I'm hoping for the best - that my skis and my feelings are good and then I can have another good race," said Jürisaar, who added, that most of her skiing this season has been done on the 19-kilometer Kõrvemaa course.

"The track conditions are good in Kõrvemaa, fresh snow has arrived in abundance over the past few days, so the track maintenance crew have had their hands full. The trails there offer a magical experience for everyone, as the marathon takes place in the Põhja-Kõrvemaa nature reserve, right in the middle of some wonderful nature," Jürisaar said, extending the invitation for everyone to join in.

According to Vaher, registration for the marathon is available at a discounted price until Wednesday evening. It will also be possible to register on the day of the race.

The main race on the 38 km main course starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, while the 19 km race begins at 11.15 a.m. The children's races get underway at 11.20 a.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

Government wants to stay out of sold Tallinn property, resident dispute

16:09

Analysis: Generous social protection promises require tax changes

15:44

25th Tallinn Ski Marathon to take place on Saturday

15:41

Supreme Court agrees to hear former Põhja-Sakala council chair appeal

15:40

ERR News talks to major Riigikogu candidates ahead of polling day

15:04

Bank of Estonia: Fewer credit institutions, more investment funds in 2022

14:30

Estonian president: Stalin would have enjoyed Putin's speech

14:30

Sõõrumaa to build seaside Talsinki Quarter on site of muddy parking lot

14:00

Security expert: Putin struggled to explain situation in Russia

13:27

Global Estonian Report: February 22 – March 1

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

20.02

Estonia procured twice as much ammunition in 2022 than in previous 30 years

21.02

Poll: Gap between Reform, EKRE decreases slightly

21.02

Research: New smart ring detects whether a drink has been spiked

21.02

Politicians to hold election night parties in Tallinn

21.02

Eesti Energia: No more need for the universal electricity price scheme

21.02

Vastlakuklid are becoming more popular in Narva

21.02

President accepts new US ambassador's credentials

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: