25th Tallinn Ski Marathon to take place on Saturday

This Saturday, the 25th Tallinn Ski Marathon is set to take place in Kõrvemaa. The Tallinn Marathon is the fourth stage of this year's "Estoloppet" series, which also includes other ski marathons in Tartu, Viru, Alutaguse, Haanja and Tamsalu-Neeruti. On the day, there will be marathons of 38km and 19km as well as races for children.

"Fortunately, we have no problems when it comes to snow," said Raivar Vaher, Tallinn Ski Marathon's chief organizer.

"The current sub-zero temperatures are also pleasing our course maintenance crew, so we are really looking forward to welcoming all ski fans to the 25th Tallinn Marathon this Saturday," he said.

All events at this year's Tallinn Ski Marathon will start and finish at the Kõrvemaa Hiking and Ski Resort in Põhja-Kõrvemaa.

The Estoloppet series is currently led by Andres Juursalu with 2,987 points, followed by Kalev Ermits on 2,978 and Hans Teearu with 2,964. In the women's event, Merilin Jürisaar leads the way with 2,943 points, while Eva-Maria Saar is second on 2,695 points. Sille Rell is third with 2,667.

Merilin Jürisaar, said, that she feels positive ahead of Saturday's marathon. "It's always nice to hold on to the lead, but you never know what race day might bring. I'm hoping for the best - that my skis and my feelings are good and then I can have another good race," said Jürisaar, who added, that most of her skiing this season has been done on the 19-kilometer Kõrvemaa course.

"The track conditions are good in Kõrvemaa, fresh snow has arrived in abundance over the past few days, so the track maintenance crew have had their hands full. The trails there offer a magical experience for everyone, as the marathon takes place in the Põhja-Kõrvemaa nature reserve, right in the middle of some wonderful nature," Jürisaar said, extending the invitation for everyone to join in.

According to Vaher, registration for the marathon is available at a discounted price until Wednesday evening. It will also be possible to register on the day of the race.

The main race on the 38 km main course starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, while the 19 km race begins at 11.15 a.m. The children's races get underway at 11.20 a.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!