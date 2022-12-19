Otepää celebrates being Estonia's 'Winter Capital' for 26th year in a row

This Sunday, Otepää was once again awarded the ceremonial title of Estonia's "Winter Capital." The southern Estonian town celebrated being awarded the title for the 26th consecutive year, with a traditional winter market in the central square.

Over the coming months, as Estonia's Winter Capital, Otepää will host a wide variety of events. Winter sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike are expected to visit the town in southern Estonia to take part.

"For Otepää, above all, this means there will be a lot of different events. The events we have, including marathons, winter night song festivals and sauna marathons, for example, are all things, which attract different audiences," said Otepää Municipal Mayor Jaanus Barkala.

"There will also be a stage of the Nordic combined skiing World Cup stage in January, and stages of the rally (WRC Rally Estonia in July – ed.). There's something for everyone to see, and if you don't want to watch these big show events, just come to walk around, enjoy nature, go to Pühajärve to see the lake, quietly living its life," Barkala said.

