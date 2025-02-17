X!

14th European Sauna Marathon set for March 1 in Otepää

The 14th European Sauna Marathon is set to take place in Otepää on March 1.
Source: European Sauna Marathon
The 14th annual European Sauna Marathon is set to take place on Saturday, March 1 in Otepää, Valga County. The sauna marathon is a game, whereby each team of four people battles it out to visit as many saunas as possible during the event.

With each team in the sauna marathon consisting of four members and the saunas situated in several different locations throughout the Otepää area, to stand any chance of winning the prizes on offer, a car and driver are essential.

For each sauna they visit during the marathon, all members of a team have to spend at least 3 minutes inside. There are also "secret saunas" in the competition, where each team has to guess the exact amount of time they have spent in the sauna. Time spent in the various hot tubs and ice holes is not counted towards a team's total score, though the number of visits are added up.

In addition to the main prize for the team that visits the most saunas in the allotted time, there are also awards for the best costumes and the best sauna enthusiasts.

Participants will also vote for their favorite sauna, while sauna owners pick their favorite teams from among the groups that take part.

More information is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

