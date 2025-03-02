Nearly a thousand sauna fans gather for this year's marathon in Otepää

A record number of nearly 1,000 sauna enthusiasts from 16 countries gathered in Otepää on Saturday for the 14th European Sauna Marathon.

Participants of the marathon embarked on a journey where they had the opportunity to experience 21 uniquely designed saunas this year. These ranged from a plywood-built night sauna to a cave sauna.

According to the event's chief organizer, there were more sauna enthusiasts than competitors, with an estimated quarter of participants taking part competitively. However, nearly all teams put effort into their coordinated appearances and costumes.

"This is probably our eighth or seventh marathon and we've been Teletubbies from the start. People already recognize us when we arrive and walk around in our costumes," said Janar and Kaido.

"This is a unique experience. We couldn't miss it. If you are in Estonia, you have to do this," said Norway's Ambassador to Estonia, Marius Dirdal.

Just as much effort went into designing the saunas as the costumes. For instance, a rave sauna was set up inside the old swimming complex in Ritsu.

"Unreal. Mega-mega-mega. The closest thing I've experienced to this was a 5Miinust party at Shooters. This sauna is just like that. Very cool. It's innovative. I've never had a party in a sauna before. Super enjoyable," said Caspar and Ott.

The chief organizer of the sauna marathon noted that the event in Otepää is attracting increasing interest from foreigners. Participants came from as far as Brazil and Japan, while Switzerland was represented by six teams this year.

"Their main goal is to break the myth or tradition influenced by Germany in their countries, where saunas are silent spaces — no chatting, no singing, no drinks. They prefer our style, where it's fun and enjoyable," said sauna marathon organizer Ago Arro.

