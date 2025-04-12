X!

Finnish-Estonian sauna festival brings naked truth back to Tartu this May

The Naked Truth Sauna Festival will take place for the second time in Tartu this May.
The Naked Truth Sauna Festival will take place for the second time in Tartu this May.
The Naked Truth Sauna Festival is set to take place for the second time this May in Tartu. In what is a cooperative project between Estonia and Finland, eght saunas will be open by the Emajõgi River for those interested in joining the debate on May 16 and 17.

There are many sauna festivals around the world and even more debating events. However, Naked Truth has combined the two, with a series of debates set to take place in eight different saunas on the banks of the Emajõgi River.

Every hour a new debate will begin lasting for around 20-30 minutes. After that, sauna-goers will have chance to cool off. There will be three discussion topics on the agenda: environment, traditions and peace.

"Historically, the sauna has been the poor man's healing place, but the sauna is also the healer of democracy," said Hannele Valkeeniemi, head organizer of the event and director of the Finnish Institute.

"The culture of debate in the sauna is friendly, egalitarian and respectful. The sauna sets an example for us about how to conduct social debates," Valkeeniemi added.

The sauna is one of the few places where people are not in a hurry, where they are equal and without mobile phones or any other baggage. The naked truth discussions are not recorded – what gets said in the sauna, stays in the sauna.

Among the discussion leaders, or sauna masters will be "Minister of the Sauna," Rein Sikk, writer Mika Keränen and "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" director Anna Hints.

More information is available (in Estonian) here.

Editor: Michael Cole

