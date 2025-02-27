X!

Smoke sauna art installation brought to ruins of Tartu Cathedral

The sauna in the ruins of Tartu Cathedral.
In the ruins of the cathedral on Tartu's Toomemägi, where some time ago, plans were in place to build a restaurant, now a smoke sauna has been installed. The sauna, which was abandoned in its original location on Tamme Farm, Põlva County is now a museum exhibit the heart of Tartu.

By day, the sauna appears to be just a simple little log cabin, but at night it is an art installation filled with light and sound. Visitors will be able to experience the smoke sauna and the surrounding light and sound installation by using their smart devices and headphones.

"The idea came from the fact that the ruins were once a cathedral, then a library and now a museum. While travelling around Estonia, mainly in the south of Estonia, I've seen a lot of abandoned farmhouses, huts, saunas, barns and I had the feeling that I wanted to talk about these ruins, so I'm bringing in one of the ruins, which for me symbolizes much more a sense of home," said the project's co-creator Maret Tamme.

"The ruins have been used for theater shows, concerts, church services, marriages and parties, but they are also a very meditative space. And perhaps this sauna also offers a chance to reflect on the way different spaces relate to each other." said Mariann Raisma, head of the University of Tartu Museum.

The sauna will remain on Toomemägi until April.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

