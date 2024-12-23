X!

Expert: Visiting the sauna has special meaning during the holidays

News
Sauna mistress Eda Veeroja
Sauna mistress Eda Veeroja Source: ERR
News

Saun expert Eda Veeroja shared tips for incorporating sauna rituals into the holidays to bring happiness in the new year. Several activities can make the sauna experience truly special, she believes.

"What we are doing today is a holiday sauna, and now is the perfect time to begin the festivities, as the day is at its shortest, the sun has gone to rest, and we are cleansing everything that has happened during the old year," Eda Veeroja told "Terevisioon" earlier this week in a sauna on Tartu's Raekoja plats.

During the holidays, the sauna is heated with seven logs. "As you place each log into the stove, you can make a wish. For example, I wish for peace in everyone's hearts," Veeroja explained.

Once the sauna is heated, it's time to greet the sauna.

"First, we cleanse everything that needs to be cleared from the ending year. For this, take some salt mixed with wormwood, traditionally known as a purifying agent. As you rub yourself with the salt, say the words, 'Let everything that is leaving, leave!' ("Kõik, mis minekul, see mingu!")" Veeroja instructed.

A sauna on Tartu's Raekoja plats. Source: ERR

When cleansing the soles of your feet, Veeroja recommended exhaling deeply to release everything you want to leave behind this year. "Mother Earth will turn everything we release into the soil into springtime flowers," she added.

Next, take a moment to focus on your heart: "As you exhale, open your heart like cupboard doors or like the doors of a shop during the holidays."

It is acceptable to say little in the sauna. "The only words you should utter are seven- or eight-syllable chants," Veeroja explained. "When lying down in the sauna, always keep your face towards the door. Start the whisking process from the feet, and let everything flow out through the head."

Veeroja placed spruce branches and wormwood beneath her face. "The goal is to plan all the good things for the new period."

Whisking begins with thoughts of spring, which symbolizes renewal, growth, and creation, as the whisk moves from the feet toward the head. "Each season has a different tree for its whisk."

Eda Veeroja and presenter Autor/allikas: ERR

"Summer represents energy, strength, great joy, and productivity — everything that moves us forward. Autumn is the time of abundance, a period of harvesting and organizing. Winter is for gathering balance and peace," she explained, suggesting what to reflect on during whisking.

In the sauna, Veeroja believes it's important to sigh with pleasure.

At the end of each sauna session, the sauna is thanked. "The end of the sauna experience is always about gratitude. We thank Mother Earth for growing the trees whose logs form the sauna beams, for the firewood that was chopped, and for the whisks that were bound," said Veeroja. "I thank all my ancestors and everyone who came before me. I thank future generations and everyone who will come after me. May you all be well."

Veeroja noted that this smoke sauna tradition from Old Võru County is included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"If you do not have a sauna, you have a bathroom. You can light a candle, use some salt, and, with a little effort, even get some juniper," Veeroja said, encouraging those without a sauna to try the rituals at home.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

Source: "Terevisioon", interview by Juhan Kilumets

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Estonia increasingly moving toward being a service-based economy

19:44

17-year-old Estonian football star Patrik Kristal confident ahead of move to FC Köln

19:36

The origins of Estonian Christmas vocabulary

19:00

Analysis: CO2 quota purchase obligation to negatively impact Estonian shipping sector

18:30

ERJK starts proceedings against former finance minister over Škoda ad role

17:54

Experts: Finland's rising unemployment will not affect Estonian labor market

16:51

Expert: Visiting the sauna has special meaning during the holidays

16:24

Justice minster: Equality Act needed private sector's perspective

15:54

FM: Maritime law complicates investigating Baltic Sea sabotage cases

15:25

Minister: Municipalities would struggle to clear snow from all streets

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

10:27

Estonia exports 80,000 handmade elves to Japan every year

08:40

Estonia slashes support meant for developing families' well-being

22.12

EU's northern, southern states confirm shared security view at Finland meeting

22.12

Car purchase rush ending as Estonia's new car tax about to take effect

21.12

PPA crackdown ends disorder at Narva border, speeds up holiday crossings

17:54

Experts: Finland's rising unemployment will not affect Estonian labor market

22.12

Bank of Estonia extends credit line agreement with IMF

08:14

Warm, rainy and largely snowless Christmas period in store this year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo