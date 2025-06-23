Fickle spring weather means it's too soon for birch sauna whisk making

Traditionally, the period just before Midsummer Day has been considered the best time to make sauna whisks for storage, as they are well-suited for both drying and freezing. However, due to the long and sluggish spring, birch trees in places like Haanja are not yet "ready."

According to Urmas Veeroja, the owner of Mooska Farm in Haanja, the birch trees in their area are in poor condition this year and it's not yet possible to make good sauna whisks from them.

"I've taken a few branches from the edge of a ditch, and they're so small. It's like some bugs have been at them and nature has been all over the place — warm one day, cold the next, sometimes a lot of moisture. I don't know, but the leaves just aren't good," Veeroja said.

He suggested that instead of the usual birch or oak whisks, people should try making mixed whisks for a change.

"When you go to the sauna, choose branches that speak to you the most. Today, I'm making a mixed whisk with some rowan branches, a few hazel branches, and I'll add some birch branches too. I pick third-year branches — I don't take the youngest ones because they bend quickly and fall apart. You can also add a sprig of mint, a blackcurrant branch or any plant that resonates with you. It gives off a really nice aroma," the Mooska farm owner added.

Veeroja emphasized that it's important to consider what the whisk is meant for in the first place.

"Birch is a great material for a whisk, but you have to know what you want to do — whether it's a strong massage, preparing your muscles for some work or just a relaxing, calming experience. For that, a soft, broad-leaved whisk is perfect. It stimulates and gives a good sense of well-being," Veeroja explained.

--

