X!

Fickle spring weather means it's too soon for birch sauna whisk making

News
Sauna whisks in Haanja.
Open gallery
6 photos
News

Traditionally, the period just before Midsummer Day has been considered the best time to make sauna whisks for storage, as they are well-suited for both drying and freezing. However, due to the long and sluggish spring, birch trees in places like Haanja are not yet "ready."

According to Urmas Veeroja, the owner of Mooska Farm in Haanja, the birch trees in their area are in poor condition this year and it's not yet possible to make good sauna whisks from them.

"I've taken a few branches from the edge of a ditch, and they're so small. It's like some bugs have been at them and nature has been all over the place — warm one day, cold the next, sometimes a lot of moisture. I don't know, but the leaves just aren't good," Veeroja said.

He suggested that instead of the usual birch or oak whisks, people should try making mixed whisks for a change.

"When you go to the sauna, choose branches that speak to you the most. Today, I'm making a mixed whisk with some rowan branches, a few hazel branches, and I'll add some birch branches too. I pick third-year branches — I don't take the youngest ones because they bend quickly and fall apart. You can also add a sprig of mint, a blackcurrant branch or any plant that resonates with you. It gives off a really nice aroma," the Mooska farm owner added.

Veeroja emphasized that it's important to consider what the whisk is meant for in the first place.

"Birch is a great material for a whisk, but you have to know what you want to do — whether it's a strong massage, preparing your muscles for some work or just a relaxing, calming experience. For that, a soft, broad-leaved whisk is perfect. It stimulates and gives a good sense of well-being," Veeroja explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:24

Gallery: Victory Day Parade 2025 Updated

11:36

Ilmar Tamm: We can't win the war if we don't trust one another

11:34

Alar Karis: Estonia defended by our will, capabilities and allies

10:30

Kristen Michal: Every fight and victory requires sacrifice

08:37

Choir leader: It is now our turn to help Estonians abroad

08:16

Fickle spring weather means it's too soon for birch sauna whisk making

08:02

Defense minister: It's clear US strikes on Iran were long in the planning

22.06

Foreign minister: We've assisted 20 Estonian citizens in Israel with allies' help

22.06

Expert: US attack on Iran a message of capability

22.06

Gallery: Rally in support of Israel held in Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.06

Baltics, Nordics, Poland call for Russian soldier Schengen zone visa ban

22.06

Gallery: Rally in support of Israel held in Tallinn

20.06

Baltic Defense Line anti-tank ditch construction underway in Estonia

20.06

EDF colonel: Russia using airstrikes on homes to offset stalled advances

22.06

Gallery: New Pärnu bridge opened

12:24

Gallery: Victory Day Parade 2025 Updated

21.06

Estonian political prisoner freed from Belarusian prison arrives in Tallinn

22.06

Political prisoner freed from Belarus: No one should experience such conditions

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo