X!

Meteorologist: Prepare for a rainy midsummer

News
Umbrellas.
Umbrellas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

It's worth preparing for a wet Midsummer celebration this year, said Taimi Paljak, chief meteorologist at the Estonian Environment Agency, on Thursday.

Estonia's Midsummer celebrations take place next week on June 23 and June 24.

"When I looked on Wednesday evening (June 18), unfortunately, solid rain was headed our way for Midsummer Night. On Thursday morning, I checked again and saw 25 or 26 degrees [Celsius] just for Midsummer Eve. But that definitely should not be taken as a sure thing. Everything is borderline and I suspect that this great warmth will remain on the border of Central Europe," Paljak told morning show "Terevisioon."

"It would be better to prepare for our usual Midsummer around the Baltic Sea. Whether the rain arrives on the evening of Midsummer Eve, during the night, or the next day, we do not know. But rain is coming," Paljak said, adding that if we manage to stay dry on Midsummer Eve (June 23), the rain will likely come on Midsummer Day (June 24).

"There's no sign of a beautiful, strong high-pressure area coming to save us," she added. Whether the dry weather will hold should become clearer by Saturday evening.

Paljak noted that Midsummers with temperatures over 25 degrees have been relatively rare.

"It was really hot, for example, in 2020 and 2021. But there have also been years with seven or eight degrees and pouring rain. So let's allow ourselves to be surprised again this year," she said with a smile.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Helen Wright

Source: Terevisioon

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:12

Watchdog wants legal grounds for checking employees' intoxication

13:52

Estonia abandons target to produce 100% of domestic energy renewably

13:45

airBaltic launches direct flights from Tallinn to Reykjavik

13:39

Government raises student loan ceiling to €6,000

13:16

Sports pundit on EJL election : Pohlak's silence vs. Klavan's flawed program

13:01

Cabinet approves car tax reduction for families with children

12:49

Planning travel ahead difficult with Estonia's fragmented transport systems

12:07

Minister: Estonia not in favor of app download age restrictions

11:56

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

11:40

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

18.06

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

18.06

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

18.06

Minister: Estonia to consider airBaltic shares when Latvia makes concrete offer

11:40

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

18.06

Undersea electricity cable EstLink 2 back online from Friday

18.06

Longer truck trains to start appearing on Estonia's roads from 2026

09:25

Tallinn wants to restrict short term rental apartments in Old Town

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo