Meteorologist: Prepare for a rainy midsummer

It's worth preparing for a wet Midsummer celebration this year, said Taimi Paljak, chief meteorologist at the Estonian Environment Agency, on Thursday.

Estonia's Midsummer celebrations take place next week on June 23 and June 24.

"When I looked on Wednesday evening (June 18), unfortunately, solid rain was headed our way for Midsummer Night. On Thursday morning, I checked again and saw 25 or 26 degrees [Celsius] just for Midsummer Eve. But that definitely should not be taken as a sure thing. Everything is borderline and I suspect that this great warmth will remain on the border of Central Europe," Paljak told morning show "Terevisioon."

"It would be better to prepare for our usual Midsummer around the Baltic Sea. Whether the rain arrives on the evening of Midsummer Eve, during the night, or the next day, we do not know. But rain is coming," Paljak said, adding that if we manage to stay dry on Midsummer Eve (June 23), the rain will likely come on Midsummer Day (June 24).

"There's no sign of a beautiful, strong high-pressure area coming to save us," she added. Whether the dry weather will hold should become clearer by Saturday evening.

Paljak noted that Midsummers with temperatures over 25 degrees have been relatively rare.

"It was really hot, for example, in 2020 and 2021. But there have also been years with seven or eight degrees and pouring rain. So let's allow ourselves to be surprised again this year," she said with a smile.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!