Tallinn emergency care, nationwide mental health help during Midsummer holidays

During the extended Midsummer holiday period, emergency medical, dental and pharmacy services will remain available in Tallinn. Nationwide mental health support hotlines will also continue operating for anyone in need across Estonia.

All hospital emergency departments in Tallinn, as well as the Tallinn Emergency Medical Service (TEMS) — the capital's ambulance service — operate 24/7. An on-call doctor service is also available at Tallinn Children's Hospital (TLH).

The city's two 24-hour pharmacies — located at Tõnismägi 5 and Vikerlase 19 — will remain open throughout the weekend and Midsummer holidays.

Emergency dental services will be available as usual at the Tallinn Dental Clinic (Toompuiestee 4b) on June 21 and 22. On Monday and Tuesday, June 23 and 24, emergency dental care by a dental surgeon and general dentist will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tallinn's Mustakivi Clinic (Mahtra 1) will be closed from June 21–24.

Patients across Estonia can also reach the nationwide family doctor hotline 24/7 by calling +372 634 6630 or short code 1220.

In case of emergency, call 112.

Mental health support available nationwide

Holidays can be a particularly difficult time for some. If you find yourself in crisis, are having suicidal thoughts or are otherwise struggling, help is available.

On-call psychiatric care can be reached by phone 24/7 in Tallinn at +372 617 2650, in Tartu at +372 731 8764 and in Pärnu at +372 447 3281.

The Eluliin emotional support hotline is open daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Estonian (+372 655 8088) and in Russian (+372 655 5688).

Another emotional support hotline is available every day from 10 a.m. to midnight in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 123.

The Ohvriabi victim support hotline is available 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 006.

The child helpline is also open 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 111.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!