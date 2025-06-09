Tartu to celebrate Midsummer with Curly Strings concert in Raadi Manor Park

Tartu's Midsummer Day (Jaanipäev) celebrations will take place this year on Monday, June 23 in the outdoor area of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) on the shores of Lake Raadi. The events marking the longest day of the year will culminate with a live show by beloved Estonian folk band Curly Strings.

Tartu's Midsummer celebrations will focus on traditions and introducing them to people from different language and cultural backgrounds.

"People can, for example, take part in singing and dancing games, try their hand at tightrope walking and throwing sabers, make a flower blossom and a sauna wreath, get to know traditional instruments, try on South Estonian folk costumes and much more," said Ragnar Konson, the event's main organizer.

The Midsummer Day area next to the Estonian National Museum (ERM) will open at 12 noon on Monday, June 23, with a selection of food, drinks and local handicrafts. There will also be a number of traditional events and activities for people to enjoy.

The evening program starts at 7 p.m. with performances from Regina Mänd and Andre Maaker. At 8 p.m., Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) will light the traditional bonfire, followed by a concert by folk band Tintura. At 10 p.m., headliners Curly Strings will take to the stage and at 11.45 p.m., MeisterJaan & the Club of Normal People will be on hand to help people danced the rest of the night away.

