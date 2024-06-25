Gallery: Midsummer passes by with a retro vibe in Pühajärve

On Saturday and Sunday, Pühajärve's annual two-day music festival took place. The performers included Stefan, Karl-Erik Taukar, Nublu, and many others.

On the first night, the Dutch DJ and producer Quintino performed at the festival.

Local artists also contributed to the Midsummer festivities, such as the rap duo Clicherik and Mäx and Gameboy Tetris.

Nuble performed with his band, alongside whom performed Frederik Küüts and Maria Kallastu.

Terminaator and Shanon stepped onto the stage on the second day. The night ended with 5miinust.

