Gallery: Midsummer eve celebrations at Tartu's Raadi Manor Park

On Sunday, Tartu's traditional Midsummer party took place in Raadi Manor Park. The evening featured live music, a bonfire and plenty more.

The crowd attending the event was treated to live music from Estonian band Von Dorpat by the shore of the lake, before the bonfire was lit at 9 p.m. The bonfire was lit using the ceremonial torch, which had arrived in Tartu from Narva.

The party continued on into the night with more live music from Von Dorpat, The Swingers with Birgit Sarrap, Ott Lepland and folk band Lõõtsavägilased (Accordian Heroes).

