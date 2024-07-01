Gallery: Retrobest Festival brings nostalgia to shores of Lake Pühajärv

Last Friday and Saturday, the nostalgia festival "Retrobest" took place on the shores of Lake Pühajärve, Valga County.

On the first day of the festival, Estonian artists 2 Quick Start and Caater performed, along with DJs Quicksilver and CC Catch from Germany.

On Saturday, the second day of the festival, Bad Boys Blue, Anne Veski, Kuldne Trio, Terminaator and DJ Sash! All took to the stage.

