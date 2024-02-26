Initial lineup announced for Pärnu's Beach Grind festival

Marshmello, Oliver Tree and Chase & Status are among the acts confirmed for this summer's Beach Grind festival in Pärnu.

Marshmello, who is also known for his unusual mask, is set to perform in Estonia for the first time during the festival. The same goes for fellow U.S. musician Oliver Tree.

The initial list of artists for this year's Beach Grind includes big names such as Venbee from the U.K. and Metrik b2b Grafix. Estonian acts 5miinust and Puuluup, Nublu, Ollie, An-Marlen, Boipepperoni, and NOËP are also set to perform.

Last year, Beach Grind attracted a record number of visitors. As a result the festival, which takes place in Pärnu Beach Park and the Villa Ammende garden, is planning to expand again this year.

"As always, Beach Grind will be even more powerful this year. What is especially powerful is the fact that this time two of Beach Grind's headliners will be performing in Estonia for the first time. Of course, we shouldn't forget to mention that there will also be plenty more surprises in store," said Kaarel Sein, one of the festival's organizers.

