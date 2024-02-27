X

Gallery: Nublu performs at Estonian Independence Day afterparty in Tallinn

News
Nublu performs live at the Estonian Independence Day after party.
Nublu performs live at the Estonian Independence Day after party. Source: PS Music Agency / Rauno Liivand
News

On the evening of Estonian Independence Day, hip-hop star Nublu performed alongside Mikael Gabriel during a big afterparty at Tallinn's Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel). Nublu was also joined on stage by a host of other performers including Gameboy Tetris, Cartoon, Allan Roosileht and members of the Estonian government.

The duo played their hit "Vox Populi," along with favorites from Nublu's back catalogue including "Universum" and "Vihje."

On what is the most important day of the year for Estonia, drum and bass group Cartoon also performed on stage. The song they recorded with Daniel Levi, "On & On," became the first Estonian single to achieve gold record status in the U.S.A.

 DJ Allan Roosileht also helped to keep the party spirits in the sky.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

