Nearly half a million tune in to ERR's Estonian Independence Day coverage

Saturday, February 24 marked the 106th anniversary of Estonian independence, and all day long, various Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) channels on TV, the radio and online brought Independence Day coverage to hundreds of thousands of viewers, listeners and readers across Estonia and beyond.

Independence Day coverage began in the early morning hours of Saturday on ETV, ETV2 and ETV+, starting with the live broadcast of the traditional festive sunrise raising of the Estonian flag on Toompea Castle's Pikk Hermann tower.

Throughout the rest of the day, viewers were able to watch live the laying of wreaths at the foot of the War of Independence Victory Column in Freedom Square, a church service, the Independence Day parade, and later festive events at Estonia Theater, including a speech delivered by President Alar Karis, the Independence Day concert and the traditional presidential reception that followed.

According to figures from Kantar Emor, a combined 450,000 tuned in to Independence Day coverage on ETV, ETV2 or ETV+ for a quarter of an hour or more on February 24.

ERR's coverage of the day likewise included broadcasts on the online portal, Jupiter, Vikerraadio, Klassikaraadio as well as Raadio 4.

Most watched that day was the Independence Day evening programming on ETV, when 179,000 people tuned in for 15 minutes or more to watch President Karis' address and the Independence Day concert, and the number of viewers swelled to 245,000 for the traditional presidential reception to follow.

