Gallery and video: Independence Day concert

This year's Independence Day concert at the Estonian National Opera was inspired by all that is happening around us and the desire to bring light and comfort during difficult times.

The artistic director of the concert is Jaan-Eik Tulve, and the director is Maria Peterson. The production team consists of artist Kristjan Suits, video artist Sander Põldsaar, lighting designer Priidu Adlas, and producer Priit Mikk.

"It reflects tenderness, brightness, joy and comfort, because, as we can see, life has become extremely bitter, with all kinds of unpleasant things happening. We need to take a time to clean ourselves up, get up on our feet, and be able to cope in this environment," he said.

