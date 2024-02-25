X

Isamaa leader: Our society has lost its center of gravity

News
Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Opposition party Isamaa has grown in popularity in Estonia as a result of a growing sense of insecurity within a society which has lost its center of gravity, party leader Urmas Reinsalu said.

Speaking to ERR at Saturday's annual Independence Day reception, held in Tallinn this year, Reinsalu, a former foreign minister and who attended the event with his daughter, said the government is largely to blame for Estonia's current difficulties.

"Times are hard and I think many people feel insecure, something which the president has also addressed. A certain center of gravity has been lost in our society, and I think that, to a large extent, the government's steps are also to blame on this."

"Isamaa's task is to provide a positive alternative to this government," he went on.

The party's recent rating thus represents a major vote of confidence from the public, he added.

As for the head of state's reception speech, Reinsalu said his main takeaway was the message that it is also the task of politicians to foster hope and optimism within society.

The prime minister was not present at the presidential reception, ostensibly in a show of solidarity with MPs who had not been invited this year. Prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Thursday held an alternative independence day celebration in Tartu, at the National Museum (ERM), which President Karis was director of until becoming head of state in August 2021.

This was not the only time a sitting head of government had not attended a presidential reception; then-prime minister Jüri Ratas declined to attend the 2019 Restoration of Independence Day reception at Kadriorg, hosted by Kersti Kaljulaid.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

