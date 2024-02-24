X

Gallery: Kuressaare starts Independence Day with a new tradition

News
Celebration of the anniversary of the Republic of Estonia in Kuressaare, February 24, 2024.
News

In Kuressaare, the 106th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia began with a new tradition: the Estonian blue, black and white flag was raised at sunrise on the great tower of the Bishop's Castle to the sound of the national anthem.

At 10 o'clock in the morning wreaths were laid at the foot of the Monument to the War of Independence in Kuressaare. Speeches were held.

--

Editor: Margus Muld, Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

