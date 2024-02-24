Lauri Hussar: Estonia stands by Ukraine until victory

Good people of Estonia! Dear guests and friends of Estonia!

We know what was in the hearts of those who declared the independence of Estonia 106 years ago because they wrote it down: "Estonia! You stand on the threshold of a hopeful future in which you shall be free and independent in determining and directing your destiny."

It was the faith of our forefathers in Estonia that, through the War of Independence and the Tartu Peace Treaty, gave us the right we had fought for – to govern and decide our own affairs by ourselves in our own country. This faith in our country and its future has led us here today, so that we can shape our future together, freely and independently of foreign power.

Today, we are also celebrating one more anniversary. Exactly 35 years ago today, the Estonian blue, black, and white flag was again raised on top of the Tall Hermann Tower. The words once said by Heinz Valk at the Song Festival Ground, that had become deeply embedded in the hearts of the Estonian people became true: "One day we will raise the blue, black and white flag on the Tall Hermann Tower!"

Tens of thousands of people here at the foot of the tower and hundreds of thousands of people all over Estonia watched it then, 35 years ago, with a lump in their throat and a thrill of joy in their hearts. It was all possible because our people never lost faith in a free Estonia, in our own state and in the fact that it is possible to leave the Russian times and enter the Estonian time.

And today, here at the foot of the Tall Hermann Tower, we again raised the flag in the most beautiful colors in the world.

This flag is a tribute to all those who have fought and sacrificed themselves for the freedom of Estonia. It is our thanks to all those who have contributed to the development of Estonia. It is our acknowledgement to all those who preserve Estonia – our culture and language, our values and ideals. This flag is the best present to all who believe in Estonia and in Estonia's future.

Raising this flag is also our duty. It is our duty to be faithful to Estonia, to our laws, to our nation and to our country. It also is our duty to care for our neighbors, especially those who need our support and help.

Good people of Estonia! Two years ago today, on 24 February 2022, a large war broke out in Europe. From that moment onwards, we have been constantly thinking of Ukraine who is fighting for its freedom, for whom flying its national flag on its own soil is a challenge. Attempts to take their freedom away from them by force are being made every day.

Let us remember ourselves and remind everyone else every day that freedom is precious and its price is very high. Freedom must be fought for, to a victorious end! I assure you that Estonia will stand by Ukraine until the victorious end of their war for freedom.

You can feel that the winter mornings in Estonia are chilly, but standing here now, I can feel how warm your hearts are. I would like to thank each and every one of you here today for this warmth. I thank each and every one of you who are awake at this early hour of the morning to raise our blue and black and white flag. I thank all people who have believed in Estonia. We have many achievements we can be proud of, but the greatest of them is our own country, independent, free and sovereign.

Happy anniversary to all of us on the birthday of our beloved country! Long live Estonia!

