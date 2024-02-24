Gallery: Flag raising ceremony in Narva, Estonia's easternmost city

On Saturday, February 24, the celebration of the 106th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Estonia began with the earliest sunrise in Estonia, in the eastern border city of Narva.

The ceremonial raising of the national flag was traditionally held in the northern courtyard of the Narva Castle.

"Several hundred people arrived. And it wasn't just the people of Narvia. People from all around Ida-Viru County, as well as Estonia, attended. This time, there were no prominent politicians, but the leaders of Narva were present. The mayor of Narva, Jaan Toots, delivered a speech. Two officers from the Narva police station raised the Estonian flag," ERR Narva correspondent Sergei Stepanov told ERR's Russian language news portal.

Lutheran and Orthodox clergy said blessings at the ceremony. "And it was especially nice to see that there were pupils from the region, the two state high schools from Narva with their flags," he said.

