President Karis bestows Estonia's military medal on Gen. Thierry Burkhard

News
President Karis presented a decoration to the chief of the French Defence Forces. Source: Office of the presedent/Raigo Pajula
News

President Alar Karis awarded the Order of the Cross of the Eagle, Second Class, to Gen. Thierry Burkhard, France's military chief of staff, at the Defense League headquarters for his work in promoting Estonian-French security cooperation and strengthening NATO's defense capabilities in the East.

"France has become one of Estonia's closest military allies," said President Karis at the award ceremony.

"French forces are stationed in Estonia and French air policing mission protects our skies. French soldiers continue to demonstrate their world-class professionalism in training with our defense forces," he said.

The president said that Estonia recognizes and appreciates France's leading role in NATO: "I am proud that Estonia and France are working together in NATO to strengthen deterrence and collective defense capabilities so that the Alliance can successfully confront the threats of today and tomorrow."

Our Independence Day is a great opportunity to pay tribute to Estonia's allies who are strong supporters of our country and our people, he said.

President Karis held a video conference with the soldiers of the missions at the Defense League headquarters. He thanked them for their service and wished them a happy anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

