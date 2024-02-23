Gallery: President Karis promotes Andrus Merilo to Brigadier General

Incoming Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander Andrus Merilo was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General (Brigaadikindral) by President Alar Karis Friday morning.

The government on Thursday approved Merilo, at that point in time a colonel, as new EDF commander-in-chief, to take up the post on July 1.

Brig. Gen. Merilo is the EDF's 1st Infantry Brigade commander and between now and becoming commander in chief, he will serve as second-in-command to current incumbent Gen. Martin Herem, who also took part in Thursday's ceremony at Kadriorg (see gallery).

Gen. Herem steps down on June 30, having announced his intention to do so last month. His five-year term had ended in December last year but had been extended by two years.

President Karis also presented a ceremonial officer's sword, serial number 0001, to the EDF flag committee. This will be carried during Saturday's Independence Day parade in Vabaduse väljak, Tallinn.

--

