Military equipment inspected at Tapa ahead of Independence Day parade

On Monday, a military equipment inspection took place at the Tapa Army Base in preparation for Saturday's Estonian Independence Day parade in Tallinn. The inspection also included the British M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), which will be on display to the public for the first time during Saturday's parade.

"We're looking to make sure the men can carry themselves with distinction, that the commanders salute on time and that the equipment looks visually parade-worthy. No one would want to go [looking like they've come] straight from the forest to Freedom Square for the celebrations," explained Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Staff Sgt. Renzo Rajaste.

"There was nothing too difficult, we just had to keep the pace. At the moment, we couldn't keep the pace, as there was no one walking in front of us, but we'll soon be able to try that out, on Friday, when we have the dress rehearsal," said Sgt. Hardi Raukas, who was looking forward to the parade.

"It's a great feeling because you can ride along with the brigade commander," he said.

The main rehearsal for the event is scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak).

Almost 840 participants will be involved in Saturday's Independence Day parade, which starts at 12 noon, along with 31 units of equipment, a total of 34 flags, five companies, 11 groups, two orchestras – the Estonian Military Band and the Defense League (Kaitseliit) Band. Four service dogs will also be involved

Pre-parade inspection of defense equipment in Tapa. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

After the parade finishes, the public will have the opportunity to looks at some of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) equipment, as well as that of Estonia's allies, up close.

Among the equipment on display will be the EDF's CV9035EE infantry fighting vehicle, as well as Sisu XA-188 and XA-180 armored personnel carriers.

There will also be combat equipment from the U.S, U.K. and France including the Mistral anti-aircraft missile system, 23mm anti-aircraft gun, the Javelin anti-tank missile system, medical vehicles and the K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer.

Due to the preparations for the parade and the parade itself, some roads in the vicinity of Tallinn's Freedom Square will be closed to motor traffic and parking restrictions in place on February 23 and 24.

Preparations for the parade will take place from 7 a.m. on February 23 until midday on February 24. After the parade, the area will be cleared up between 3.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

During the preparations and the parade itself, traffic restrictions will be enforced on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), Toompea tänav, Harju tänav, Kaarli puiestee, Mere puiestee, Pärnu maantee, Narva maantee, Falgi tänav, Kuninga tänav, Kanuti street, Inseneri tänav, Vana turu tänav, Georg Otsa tänav, Suur-Karja tänav, Roosikrantsi tänav, Tõnismäe tänav, Estonia puiestee and Komandandi tänav.

