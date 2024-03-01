Demonstrators in Tapa protest education reforms

Protesters in Tapa opposed to educational reforms in the town and its surrounding areas congregated outside the municipal building Thursday, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

The reforms in question were the subject of a Tapa Rural Municipality council meeting on the same day, and would, among other things, lead to two schools, in the villages of Lehtse and Jäneda, being reduced in size from nine to six classes.

Protesters say the reforms had been drawn up in a hurry. The town's mayor however says the reforms are long overdue.

Sirli Nellis. Chair of the Jäneda school board of trustees and taking part in the demonstration, told AK: "The main issue is that it is being done very hastily, essentially with a month's notice."

"For example, the draft was forwarded to us with a requirement to express our opinion within nine working days. This is not a reasonable way to involve and discuss the local community and schools," Nellis went on.

Tapa municipal elder Riho Tell (Reform) told AK: "We have problems with a lack of students, and low teacher qualifications levels; every third teacher do not meet the qualifications. Another issue is high maintenance costs, especially with the smaller schools. There are more and more of these problems arising too."

The municipality needs to take a decision on the reforms this month, if they are to take effect from the next academic year.

--

