Elva school third grade closure sparks protest

News
Protest outside the Elva Rural Municipality building, over the closure of the third grade at a local school.
Protest outside the Elva Rural Municipality building, over the closure of the third grade at a local school. Source: ERR
News

A demonstration against the closing of a third grade at school in the South Estonian town of Elva took place on Monday, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The Elva Rural Municipality was at the time discussing a bill aimed at closing the third grade at the Palupera school, and merge the school's management with another institution, the Rõngu school.

Protesters picketed the municipal building.

Palupera school has a total of 58 pupils enrolled at present, 19 of them in third grade.

In the event, following two-and-a-half hours of discussion, the Elva deputies voted to close the third grade of the school.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

