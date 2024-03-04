Ex-mayor Raik: Narva city leaders seeking authority execs that suit them

The recent decision to replace the director of Narva Hospital was a political one, said former Narva mayor Katri Raik (SDE), who herself was ousted from her post last fall. According to Raik, the politicians ruling the Northeastern Estonian border city now are looking for authority executives that suit them specifically.

Last Thursday, February 29, the supervisory board of Narva Hospital dismissed Ago Kõrgvee as hospital director, appointing Üllar Lanno in his stead.

"Unfortunately, the hospital won't be the last place to be taken over," Raik said in an appearance on Vikerraadio's "Vikerhommik" Monday morning. "Still ahead are the [Rugodiv] cultural center, the House of Nations and some schools."

The European Parliament elections are close, she noted, and local government elections aren't far behind.

"The hospital is quite the prize politically, which is why it has to be 'your man' – of course, what's just is choosing people via a public competition," Raik continued, stressing that hospital ex-chief Kõrgvee had been chosen in public competition from among nine applicants.

She criticized the timing of the supervisory board meeting in question as well, which took place at a time when several members thereof were unable to attend. "To pick a time when it would be possible to choose between 'your own' [people], so to speak – that isn't remotely innovative management," she said.

Kõrgvee's dismissal as hospital chief sparked a protest in Narva the day of the announcement, and according to the ex-mayor, hospital supervisory board member Vadim Orlov claimed that those willing to take to the streets or Town Hall Square in support of Kõrgvee are his accomplices.

"That is downright astonishing – you aren't even allowed to express your views anymore either," she commented.

According to Raik, the allegations of financial misconduct leveled against Kõrgvee need to be investigated by law enforcement.

"Ago Kõrgvee is no angel; he's a heavy-handed director with a difficult character," she acknowledged, adding that leaders will always have their supporters and opponents. "Ago Kõrgvee and financial discipline should also be separated into somewhat distinct matters. How big of, what and whether financial irregularities occurred – that still needs to be examined by law enforcement agencies."

Nonetheless, Raik said that the new hospital chief Üllar Lanno needs to be given a chance, and that workplace harmony must be restored at the hospital.

--

