Üllar Lanno named new manager of Narva Hospital

The former head of the Health Board Üllar Lanno was appointed director of Narva Hospital on Thursday, after the former chief was dismissed by the board.

Lanno replaces Ago Kõrgvee who was accused of mismanaging the hospital by its board on Tuesday. Kõrgvee believes the claims against him are political.

The hospital's board said it plans to hire another board member alongside Lanno to reduce management-related risks. It also wants to create an audit committee.

Lanno said Narva Hospital is on the threshold of a new development leap, and the proposal to come and shape the creation of a new generation medical institution is a great responsibility and challenge.

Narva Hospital. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

"The hospital's team is a good one and has proven itself in the Covid-19 crisis as well as in other difficult moments, and I believe that by working together we can make rapid progress. Collaboration across the board is the most important thing, as the coherence and service models of a new generation of hospitals will be created through well-targeted decisions and teamwork," he added.

Lanno gained his medical degree at the University of Tartu and has worked at several hospitals in Estonia, including Tartu University Hospital, and the North Estonia Medical Center, as well as in Finland. During the coronavirus pandemic, he managed the Health Board and previously managed the Estonian Forensic Institute for 14 years

Chairman of the board of Narva Hospital Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center) thanked Kõrgvee for his work.

"Ago Kõrgvee is a highly respected doctor and over the past three years he has done a great job in improving the availability and quality of medical care in Narva. However, his work revealed problems of abuse of power and breaches of financial discipline. The board therefore decided to dismiss Ago Kõrgevee and to find a new leader for the hospital," he said, adding the board is planning to file a police report.

Aleksei Jevgrafov. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Jevgrafov said the hospital is facing big challenges, and to successfully manage large-scale projects, a person with previous experience in this field is needed.

"The design of the extension to Narva Hospital needs to start as soon as possible so that construction can begin in 2025. The renovation of the existing building must then go ahead. Üllar Lanno has the expertise and experience in both the private and public sectors. Üllar Lanno, who has successfully managed several crises, has proven to be a capable and balanced leader," said Jevgrafov.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!