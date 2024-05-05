Prosecution refuses to bring criminal proceedings in former hospital chief case

News
Ago Kõrgvee.
Ago Kõrgvee. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ ERR
News

The Prosecutor's Office has decided not to pursue criminal proceedings in the case of former Narva Hospital Director Ago Kõrgvee, contrary to the wishes of the hospital foundation's supervisory board.

Helen Kiviloo from the District Prosecutor's Office for Economic Crime and Corruption told ERR's Russian news portal rus.err.ee that the prosecution on May 2 decided not to launch criminal proceedings based on the report of criminal offense filed by the supervisory board of the Narva Hospital Foundation.

"The criminal complaint and the materials attached do not indicate that Kõrgvee has committed embezzlement and/or abuse of trust or any other act with the characteristics of a crime specified in the special part (as concerns officials – ed.) of the Penal Code. If the criminal complaint does not contain sufficient information indicating a crime, initiating criminal proceedings is neither lawful nor justified. It is not permissible to initiate criminal proceedings with the purpose of searching for grounds for a procedure," explained Kiviloo in his response.

The decision to refuse to initiate a criminal case can be contested. ERR's information suggests a lawyer from Narva Hospital is now exploring this possibility.

In late February, the hospital's supervisory board released Kõrgvee from office and presented him with a ten-item list of criticisms. Üllar Lanno was appointed the new director of the hospital.

Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center), chairman of the supervisory board, Narva City Council and Riigikogu member, had previously said that Kõrgvee misused his official position and caused the foundation material damage.

Kõrgvee took over running the hospital from Jevgrafov in May 2021 when Katri Raik was Narva mayor and supervisory board chair.

Ago Kõrgvee has said that he wanted to turn the hospital into an Estonian-speaking institution based on European best practices. The former hospital head has refuted allegations of violating financial discipline and said that he considers his removal to be politically motivated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:25

Russia blames and threatens Baltics

10:15

New small cornulitid species from proto-Baltic Sea 450 million years ago

09:54

Prosecution refuses to bring criminal proceedings in former hospital chief case

09:36

Estonian local governments giving up municipality districts

09:08

Over 31,000 take part in 'Let's Do It' cleanup day in Estonia on May 4

08:48

Estonian MEP to sue woman and paper following allegations of sexual harassment

04.05

Clipper Cutty Sark model in Tallinn Airport invites to Tall Ships Races 2024

04.05

Archives of Autonomy: Immanuel Kant's 300th anniversary in Tartu

04.05

Estonia's only voluntary addiction clinic for youth closes due to lack of funds

04.05

Experts: Sale of Luminor Bank could take months

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.05

Uncertainty about future of Kaja Kallas affects government work

04.05

Experts: Sale of Luminor Bank could take months

04.05

Kallas meets Macron: Estonia shares with France commitment to shape future of Europe

03.05

Estonian identity document fees to rise significantly

03.05

Mysterious glowing spiral over Estonian skies likely SpaceX rocket debris

04.05

Listen now: 24-hour audio stream of morning sounds from Southern Estonia and beyond

02.05

Analysts: Estonia likely reached the bottom of its recession

04.05

Estonia's only voluntary addiction clinic for youth closes due to lack of funds

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo