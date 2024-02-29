X

Gallery: Support rally held in Narva for dismissed hospital chief

News
Support protest for Narva Hospital chief Ago Kõrgvee on February 29, 2024.
Open gallery
12 photos
News

Approximately 300 people rallied in support of Narva Hospital director Ago Kõrgvee who was removed from his position by the board on Thursday

City residents and hospital employees came out to support Kõrgvee on the square in front of the town hall.

Board members said they had 10 claims against the director, ERR's Russian-language news portal reported.

Körgvee said his dismissal was a political decision and has denied the allegations against him. The former director said he would discuss the claims with his lawyer and may contest them.

Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center), chairman of the Council of the Narva Hospital and member of the Riigikogu, said Körgvee abused his power and caused extensive financial damage to the Narva Hospital. 

Körgvee said the hospital's finances are in order.

--

Editor: VIktor Solts, Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: rus.err.ee

