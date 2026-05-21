Court orders Narva Hospital to pay former head €86,000

The Viru District Court ruled Wednesday that Narva Hospital unlawfully fired its former head Ago Kõrgvee in February 2024, ordering the hospital to pay him approximately €86,000 in compensation.

The court invalidated the hospital board's February 29, 2024, decision to remove Kõrgvee from the management board, according to the court's press service. In addition to the principal amount of €85,936, the hospital must pay a €410 late fee and ongoing interest until the debt is fully settled.

The District Court's decision has not yet entered into force and can be appealed.

Katri Raik. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Current board chair and Narva Mayor Katri Raik said she considers the past dismissal a political decision and that the termination process was handled incorrectly.

"Kõrgvee received a letter on a Saturday evening informing him that he would be fired on Thursday," Raik noted, adding that Üllar Lanno was immediately appointed as the new head.

"It was very ugly, very unfair. I do not criticize Lanno, but the way it was done was very wrong," Raik added.

Kõrgvee was dismissed by a board then headed by Aleksei Jevgrafov. At the time, financial violations and abuse of office were cited as reasons for the termination. Following his removal, Lanno, former head of the Health Board, was appointed as the hospital's new director.

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