Prosecution opens criminal investigation into Narva council leaders

Prosecutor's Office has launched a criminal investigation into the leadership of the Narva City Council over potentially unlawful remuneration, the office's spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

No official charges have been filed yet. The investigation focuses on the payouts received by Narva City Council Chairman Mihhail Stalnuhhin and Deputy Chairwoman Jana Kondrašova.

In early April, Narva City Council members Aleksei Jevgrafov and Jaan Toots from the Estonian Center Party filed a complaint, requesting an inquiry into potential embezzlement by Stalnuhhin and Kondrašova.

Jevgrafov stated that he was questioned as a witness on Wednesday.

Political gridlock in Narva has increasingly drawn in security services and law enforcement agencies. Stalnuhhin previously filed a complaint with the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS), accusing opposition Center Party politicians Jevgrafov and Toots of attempted bribery. In response, the Center Party faction turned to the prosecution to initiate criminal proceedings against Stalnuhhin for embezzlement.

While Jevgrafov did not disclose details of the complaint at the time, it likely concerns the compensation Stalnuhhin and Kondrašova receive as council members. Under current Narva regulations, such compensation is not authorized for the council chairman and deputy chairperson.

Stalnuhhin was elected chairman and Kondrašova deputy chairwoman last December. On April 23, the Prosecutor's Office decided not to open a criminal investigation against Jevgrafov and Toots regarding the bribery allegations.

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